Internal

69 News at 10: City council talks crime, shooting victim's mother speaks out, and when storms end

By:

Posted: Aug 07, 2019 09:19 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 09:19 PM EDT

The Interim Police Chief is in the hot seat In the midst of a violent summer in Allentown, a Reading woman's biological son was one of the nine people who died in Dayton, and a nice shot of comfortable weather is on the way. All this and more on 69 News at 10.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

70°F

Overcast

TONIGHT

  • 40%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

FestCam
Fest Cam Photos: Tuesday, August 6th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Tuesday, August 6th, 2019

CNN World News
Kate Middleton through the years
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton through the years

FestCam
Fest Cam Photos: Monday, August 5th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Monday, August 5th, 2019

Health
America's 8 worst habits
iStock / PeskyMonkey

America's 8 worst habits