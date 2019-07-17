BREAKING NEWS

69 News at 10: Concern over recent shootings, pride flag controversy, and rain on the way

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 09:11 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 09:11 PM EDT

Community members gathered in Allentown Tuesday night to voice their concerns over the recent shootings, Reading mayor's decision to not allow Reading Pride members to fly a flag at City Hall, and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms heading our way. All this and more on 69 News at 10.

