69 News at 10: Double homicide and arson, festival brings business to Berks, and weekend forecast
Bethlehem man is charged in an unthinkable crime, two-day event brings in plenty of business for local stores, and the weekend weather forecast. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
There is no data for this zipcode!
Get current weather condition by zip code failed.
Allentown, PA 18102
76°F
Overcast
TONIGHT
- 40%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
-
-
-
- Lehigh Valley 69 News
-
- Lehigh Valley Justin Sullivan/Getty Images