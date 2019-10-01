Internal

69 News at 10: Easton attorney charged, convicted killer attempted escape, and humidity returns

By:

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 09:00 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 09:00 PM EDT

An Easton attorney is accused of stealing money from a client who passed away, a Reading man convicted of killing a child will be spending even more time behind bars for an attempted escape, and humidity makes a comeback. All this and more on 69 News at 10.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

69°F

Overcast

TONIGHT

  • 0%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Lehigh Valley
Young hockey players hit the ice with national sled hockey team

Young hockey players hit the ice with national sled hockey team

Berks
Berks firefighters honored for rescuing homeowners from fire
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Berks firefighters honored for rescuing homeowners from fire

69News at Sunrise
The hottest fashion trends for fall

The hottest fashion trends for fall

News
Spotify's most streamed workout artists
CNN

Spotify's most streamed workout artists