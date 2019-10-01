69 News at 10: Easton attorney charged, convicted killer attempted escape, and humidity returns
An Easton attorney is accused of stealing money from a client who passed away, a Reading man convicted of killing a child will be spending even more time behind bars for an attempted escape, and humidity makes a comeback. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
