69 News at 10: Extreme heat brings extreme action, shooting in Berks, and weekend forecast

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 09:01 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:01 PM EDT

Easton's mayor opening up a number of fire hydrants throughout the city this weekend, young male shot in Reading, and dangerously hot and humid weekend coming up. All this and more on 69 News at 10.

