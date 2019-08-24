Internal

69 News at 10: Football season begins, festival kicks off, and weekend forecast

By:

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 09:06 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 09:06 PM EDT

A new season of high school football is here, three-day festival underway in Berks, and the weekend weather forecast. All this and more on 69 News at 10.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

63°F

Clear

TONIGHT

  • 0%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Health
Want to avoid an early death? Get moving, study says
Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Want to avoid an early death? Get moving, study says

Lehigh Valley
Young heart disease survivor to lead Lehigh Valley Heart Walk

Young heart disease survivor to lead Lehigh Valley Heart Walk

69News at Sunrise
Apple-picking season arrives early at Grim's Orchard

Apple-picking season arrives early at Grim's Orchard

Entertainment
Fantastic actresses in their 40s
Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images

Fantastic actresses in their 40s