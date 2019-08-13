Internal

69 News at 10: Helicopter crash update, corrections center in Berks, and strong T-storms possible

By:

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 09:00 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 09:00 PM EDT

Father of pilot hurt in helicopter crash speaks to 69 News, hearing about whether the Wernersville Community Corrections Center should be operating in South Heidelberg Township, and possibility of strong thunderstorms with strong winds Tuesday. All this and more on 69 News at 10.

