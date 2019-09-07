69 News at 10: Road closure could cause headaches, band jam, and weekend forecast
A large portion of the Northeast Extension to shut down this weekend, rock n' roll bands from Berks County, Schuylkill County, and beyond venture into the woods for a unique recording experience, and the weekend weather forecast. All this and more on 69 News at 10.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Allentown, PA 18102
62°F
TONIGHT
- 30%
This Week's Circulars
Latest from the newsroom
- Berks Rob Schollenberger
-
- Berks Google
- Lehigh Valley Bethlehem Twp. Police Department Facebook page
-
-