If you are experiencing problems with this livestream player, please click here.

The program is expected to start at 11:20 a.m.

ALLENTOWN, P.a. - The Chamber, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation and Lehigh Valley Planning Commission present The Lehigh Valley Real Estate Development Outlook and Awards today at The Delta Hotel by Marriott Allentown/Lehigh Valley. 

View more information about this event at Lehigh Valley Real Estate Outlook 2023 event page

Lehigh Valley Real Estate Outlook 2023