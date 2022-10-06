WFMZ is upgrading, and you can follow along.
On Thursday, the station will be installing a new TV antenna on its tower at the studios on South Mountain in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County.
The work will involve a helicopter taking off and landing multiple times from the parking lot to the top of the tower.
The station will be completely operating from its backup facility at the PPL Arena while the work is being performed. Viewers should not notice any interruption of the station's broadcast during the day.
WFMZ.com will carry a livestream online so our staff and viewers can see what's going on.
The new antenna is shared by three stations, WFMZ, WLVT and WBPH.
When the new transmission system is completed in November, it will provide a much stronger signal to the area, allowing people to receive the stations with smaller antennas and greater ease.
The new antenna is also equipped with vertical polarization, which will be necessary when the stations convert to the Next Generation of Broadcasting known as ATSC 3. The future standard will be an Internet Protocol based transmission format that will allow integration of over-the-air signals (OTA) with internet applications that will greatly expand the capacity to serve the viewers.
The helicopter work is scheduled to start around 9 a.m. Thursday and last into the afternoon.
Watch live on WFMZ.com, the free 69News app and the free WFMZ+ app.