Bethlehem, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will be in Bethlehem on Tuesday.
He will serve as the keynote speaker at the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation's annual meeting at the ArtsQuest Center.
The meeting celebrates the local economy and looks at key issues that could impact it.
From lehighvalley.org - The Lehigh Valley's economy emerged last year stronger than ever. Every indicator -- employment, labor force, economic output -- shows the Lehigh Valley has recovered from recent economic shocks and is exceeding previous highpoints. Businesses are taking notice. Nearly 60 companies announced or completed projects to locate or expand in the Lehigh Valley. Our economy is again led by manufacturing, with more than $8 billion in output. Our population is growing, particularly among people ages 18 to 34, and becoming more diverse.
Join business and community leaders from across the region as we celebrate the successes of 2022 and look ahead to new strategies aimed at making the Lehigh Valley an even greater place to live and work.