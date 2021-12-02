LIVE: Spirit of Courage Award Celebration (alternate player)
-
- Updated
Right Now
51°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 73%
- Cloud Coverage:47%
- Wind: 5 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:07:20 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:25 PM
Today
Partly to mostly cloudy and brisk with an evening shower.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy and brisk with an evening shower.
Tomorrow
Windy and cooler with intervals of clouds and sun. Northwest winds around 15-25mph will add a chill.
- Christmas tree farm in Lopatcong is for sale, but remains open for the 2021 season
- Things to do: Lots of holiday theater
- Reading's mayor surprises special education teachers
- Police: No arrests in Washington Borough, NJ homicide
- Pair charged in 'gruesome' killing of man on Mount Penn
- Revised data suggests new COVID-19 concerns for Berks
- 17-year-old wanted for alleged murder of Temple student surrenders to police
- NJ Business & Industry Association supports bill expanding childcare tax credit
- Gov. Wolf vetoes permitless concealed carry gun legislation
- Fleetwood Bank donation helps fund library renovations
Get Breaking News, Headlines and Weather delivered directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.