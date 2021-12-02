Trouble viewing the livestream? Try this ALTERNATE LIVESTREAM
Right Now
53°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 71%
- Cloud Coverage:45%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:07:15 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:24 PM
Today
Breezy and mild with lots of clouds, some sun, and a passing shower or two, especially in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy and brisk.
Tomorrow
Windy and cooler with intervals of clouds and sun. Northwest winds around 15-25mph will add a chill.
- Reading's mayor surprises special education teachers
- Police: No arrests in Washington Borough, NJ homicide
- Pair charged in 'gruesome' killing of man on Mount Penn
- 17-year-old wanted for alleged murder of Temple student surrenders to police
- NJ Business & Industry Association supports bill expanding childcare tax credit
- Gov. Wolf vetoes permitless concealed carry gun legislation
- Fleetwood Bank donation helps fund library renovations
- New pieces of AIDS memorial quilt unveiled in Berks
- Sheetz named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Parents
- What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US?
Get Breaking News, Headlines and Weather delivered directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.