WFMZ is upgrading, and you can follow along.
On Thursday, the station will be installing a new TV antenna on its tower at the studios on South Mountain in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County.
The work will involve a helicopter taking off and landing multiple times from the parking lot to the top of the tower.
Safety precautions are in place, but the station plans to carry a livestream online so our staff and viewers can see what's going on.
So, why do we need a new antenna anyway?
The new antenna project, a joint venture of WFMZ, WLVT and WBPH, will support a more advanced transmitter, which will better carry our signal across the region.
The antenna and transmitter will also allow for the next generation of broadcasting, known as ATSC 3.0, which is based on internet-powered tools. The new format will also allow for improved features, like better picture and audio quality, down the road.
Work is scheduled to start around 9 a.m. Thursday and last into the afternoon.
Watch live on WFMZ.com, the free 69News app and the free WFMZ+ app.