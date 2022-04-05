7:00 p.m. - Watch the "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" Lehigh Valley Awards ceremony LIVE from the ArtsQuest stage in Bethlehem, starting at 7PM on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ.com and WFMZ+.
About "What's So Cool About Manufacturing"
"What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" gives 7th and 8th graders from school districts in Lehigh, Northampton, Monroe, and Carbon counties and the Diocese of Allentown the opportunity to team up with local area manufacturers. Students then create a visual presentation of their experience and share it with their school district and community. The videos are then voted on by the public to compete for the "Viewers Choice Award". Ten other categories are reviewed by a panel of judges. Read more >>