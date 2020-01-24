Ali Reid is a Gracie award-winning journalist who joined the WFMZ news team in November of 2019 as their 69 News at Sunrise reporter. She's happy to be reporting back home on the East Coast.
Ali is a Virginia native, born just outside of D.C., and raised in Southern New Jersey. She is a proud graduate of Emerson College, where she received her B.S. in Broadcast Journalism.
Prior to her time in the Lehigh Valley, she spent a year and a half reporting and filling in as anchor for WMBD News in Peoria, IL. There, she launched a series called "What's Your Story" where she took a dart, threw it at a map of Central Illinois, and wherever the dart landed she'd tell a story in that town. It enabled her to uncover stories in the community ranging from the trials and travails of a blind mechanic, to an elderly couple that turned their home into a museum after wanting to learn more about the world.
During her time in college, she anchored, reported and produced for WEBN News. While there, she had the opportunity to cover President Donald Trump's Inauguration and report on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards.
In addition, she's conducted interviews with celebrities and Olympic athletes, worked press for major concerts, reported on the red carpet of the Tony's, Kids' Choice Awards and Hollywood Film Awards, and was mentored by Deborah Norville while interning for Inside Edition. Her most memorable interview was with Chelsea Clinton in the heat of Hillary Clinton's 2016 Presidential campaign.
When she's not reporting, you can find her shopping, catching up with friends, or at the figure skating rink.
For news updates and to follow all of the fun she's having discovering the Lehigh Valley, "like" her Facebook Page." You can also find her on Twitter @alireidtv.