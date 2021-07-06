Anthony Natale is the Executive Producer of 69 News at Sunrise. He oversees the production of WFMZ's 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekday morning newscast. As Executive Producer, Anthony works with producers and reporters to determine and shape the content of the newscast. He also plans and coordinates live elements within the broadcast. Anthony took over the role in June 2021 after working for four years as a producer of 69 News: Berks Edition.
Anthony came to WFMZ from WPMT in York, Pa. where he produced the station's morning and late newscasts. He graduated with honors from Millersville University with a B.S. in Mass Communications. Anthony is a native of Pottstown, Montgomery County. He still calls Pottstown home today.