Blakely McHugh is an Emmy-nominated journalist who joined the 69 News team in December 2022. You can catch her out in the field dark and early (or in the bright lights of the studio) on 69 News at Sunrise.
Before coming to WFMZ-TV, Blakely was a morning anchor and producer at KOBI in Medford, OR. Can you tell she likes the mornings? Surprisingly enough, she doesn't need coffee or tea to get her going in the early hours!
While in southern Oregon, Blakely was part of the first Suicide Awareness Campaign in the country to air PSA's round-the-clock five days a week. She also covered many record-breaking wildfires in the region and brought viewers into some of the scariest haunted houses in southern Oregon.
In addition, Blakely has conducted dozens of interviews with celebrities and covered a slew of red-carpet events including the MTV Movie and TV Awards, CMA Fest and iHeartRadio's Wango Tango.
This San Diego native is ready for everything the East Coast has to offer, especially seasons. When she's not reporting, you can find her trying out a new place to eat, playing volleyball or shopping.
Have a story idea or a suggestion on what to do in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding area? Send her a message on Facebook or an email at blakely.mchugh@wfmz.com