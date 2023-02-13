Bob is perhaps best known as the former News Director of WVPO-WSBG Radio in Stroudsburg. He led an award-winning news team there for 25 years. You might also know him as a wrestling announcer for several local colleges and Blue Ridge Communications. He's a former college wrestler, who still announces and does a podcast on the sport.
Bob has always had a love of sports. He played as many as he could, watched them all, and dreamed of being a sports writer / reporter. He attended Northampton Community College for Journalism but adjusted his area of concentration to Broadcasting after doing his first radio show on WNCC. Continuing college in Wilkes-Barre, Bob worked at a Scranton radio station under the guidance of Bobby Gunther-Walsh. After graduation, he worked part-time at hometown station, WEEX, in Easton. He then moved onto WVPO-WSBG in Stroudsburg as a full-time News & Sports anchor/reporter where he was soon promoted to News Director. He also worked as a weekend reporter, editor and hourly news anchor at WYOU-TV for several years, and as a sports announcer on BRC-TV 13.
Bob was also a Media Sales Specialist for 7 Mountains Media for three years. He's a proud father of two college-age children.