Caitlin joined the news team in October of 2019 and is excited to be reporting back home!
She comes to WFMZ from KARK & Fox 16 in Little Rock where she was a general assignment reporter for the last three years. During her time in Arkansas she covered a variety of stories from devastating flooding to crime and community stories as well as occasionally covering politics at the State Capitol.
Prior to her time in Arkansas Caitlin worked as a reporter/anchor at KHQ in Spokane, WA, was the weekend anchor and reporter at KBAK/KBFX in Bakersfield, CA and started her journalism career as the main anchor and reporter at WXVT in Greenville, MS.
Caitlin is a graduate of California State University of Los Angeles where she studied Broadcast Journalism and Film.
Originally from the Mt. Penn area, she is a graduate of the former Reading Central Catholic High School. She works mostly out of the Berks office and is always looking for a good story.
She spends much of her time balancing her career and taking care of her four children.
If you have a story idea you can email her at crearden@wfmz.com