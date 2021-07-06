Cierra Gelfand joined the 69 News team in February 2021 as the Allentown nightside Assignment Editor. Born and raised in the Keystone State, Cierra is thrilled to be serving the Lehigh Valley community.
Prior to joining the WFMZ family, Cierra earned her Bachelor of Science (Cum Laude) degree from West Chester University, majoring in business marketing with a minor in communication studies. While at WCU, Cierra actively participated in various extracurricular activities, including serving as an on-air television anchor, reporter, and producer of the WCU Weekly news program. She served as President of WCU Studios broadcasting programs and as a university ambassador. In the latter role, she led campus tours for prospective students and parents and assisted with university events. In addition, Cierra maintained a leadership position in the Kappa Delta Sorority, Theta Omicron Chapter.
Cierra has also held internship positions in Philadelphia with both 6abc Action News and PHL 17 Morning News.
Cierra is the oldest of four siblings, and when she's not tracking the latest breaking news, loves spending time with family and friends, enjoying some rays down the Jersey Shore, and shopping whenever possible. You'll also find Cierra in the stands cheering on all the Philly sports teams!