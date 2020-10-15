David Kostival has over twenty-five years of experience in municipal news coverage in Berks County. From 1994 until 2020 he worked as a correspondent for the Reading Eagle where he covered school boards, municipalities and wrote extensive business and special section features.
Prior to the time with the Reading Eagle, Kostival worked in various capacities for a local weekly newspaper and in public relations for a local non-profit.He holds a bachelor of arts degree in communications from Alvernia University.
In addition to his work in news media, he has worked in the area of church music for over 30 years.
Kostival is currently the director of music for St. Catharine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, Exeter Township, Berks County.