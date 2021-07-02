After nearly a decade away, Dayne Marae is thrilled to be back "home"! Growing up just an hour away from Allentown in New Jersey, Dayne has spent time in Texas and Indiana before finally making her way back east. She joined the 69 News team in 2021 and could not be happier to be serving the Lehigh Valley region.
Dayne is no stranger to Pennsylvania news. She anchored the evening newscast for FOX 56 in Wilkes Barre. Most recently, she spent time in South Bend, Indiana where she anchored the evening newscast and produced special reports. She got her start in the business in Abilene, Texas and got her degree from Towson University in Maryland.
Dayne is very close to her family, especially her mom. She is the second oldest of five. Two of her siblings are just 30 minutes away from the Allentown area! She could not be happier to (finally) be within driving distance of them.