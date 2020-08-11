Drew started doing television weather in the third grade. Seriously!
A meteorologist at WTXF FOX29 in Philadelphia brought Drew on the morning show to help with the weather forecast when the show was live down the shore and live in downtown West Chester.
Fast forward a decade later, and Drew was at Penn State majoring in meteorology.
In his junior year, he interned at KYW CBS3 in Philadelphia and WGAL NBC8 in Lancaster.
Then, in his senior year, he got to do the weather live on ESPN's College GameDay.
After college, he went back to WGAL, which lead to his next job. A manager at WGAL became the boss at WBRE, the NBC in Wilkes-Barre, and the now boss asked Drew to come up.
While Drew's main role at WBRE was weather, he also got to write, produce, and co-host the station’s daily lifestyles show, PALive.
On days off from WBRE, Drew would fill in at WPMT FOX43 in Harrisburg.
After a few years of that, FOX43 asked Drew to do morning weather. He also got to do a lot of interactive, fun community reports at the station. In fact, Drew did live interviews while roller skating around a rink, riding a bike, climbing a rock wall, and the list goes on.
He also took FOX43’s new wireless live report technology to new heights–literally. He once reported live from a hot air balloon as it floated over Lancaster County. He also did live reports from moving trains, planes, boats, and cars!
In addition to his television work, Drew also serves the community through teaching.
He has done countless visits to local schools, Boy and Girl Scouts, astronomical societies, and museums. In the Lehigh Valley, he has explained the how's and why's of weather at Nurture Nature Center in Easton and at Nockamixon State Park near Quakertown.
Besides community events, Drew also teaches college courses. At Penn State Lehigh Valley, he taught courses in meteorology, geology, earth science, sustainability, and communications in person and online. Penn State even awarded Drew with their teaching excellence award in 2017.
These days, Drew teaches meteorology and earth science in his hometown at West Chester University.
Most recently, before coming to WFMZ, Drew did the weather at WBNS CBS 10 in Columbus, Ohio.
Drew has the most sought-after television weather seal of approval: The American Meteorological Society’s Certified Broadcast Meteorologist seal, an award from AccuWeather, and three Emmy nominations.
He's currently nominated for two Emmys: one for excellence in weather reporting and another for excellence in weather forecasting.
Drew looks forward to hearing from you at drew.anderson@wfmz.com.