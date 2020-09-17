Eric was born and raised in Alexandria, Louisiana and started his broadcast career there in 2004. Six months later Hurricane Katrina slammed into the state and, after covering that story every day for the next year, Eric knew this was the business for him.
After nearly a decade in Louisiana broadcasting, Eric moved to Iowa, and then found his way to Pennsylvania in 2016 when he began with WFMZ.
He serves as an Executive Producer and Evening Assignment Editor.
Eric enjoys tennis, the art of Toulouse-Lautrec, his cats Jean-Clawed Van Damme and Reese Whiskerspoon, and spending time with his wife, Joy, and son, Henry.