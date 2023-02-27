Grace Griffaton is an Emmy Award-Winning Journalist and a two-time recipient of Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters (PAB) awards, but she takes more pride in being a compassionate, dedicated reporter who strives for fairness and truth. Grace aspires to share the heart of every story through compelling audio and visuals to make people feel something: humor, anger, empathy, concern, happiness.
Grace got her start in the industry right out of college, but she hasn't always been in front of the camera. Before she began delivering the news on-air, she spent her early days assigning stories to news crews, writing for news websites and leaving the assignment desk whenever allowed to capture breaking news. She went on to work at several TV stations in markets across Pennsylvania, interviewing everyone from former Vice President Mike Pence to now-Senator John Fetterman.
In 2019, on a whim, Grace nominated herself for an Emmy. She knew the people she interviewed had incredible stories that deserved to be honored. Much to Grace's surprise, that impromptu submission sealed the deal. Grace received the 2019 Mid-Atlantic Emmy for a compilation of feature stories. The subject matter ranged from an emotional support alligator -- that received international attention -- to a family on a mission to honor their late, 3-year-old daughter with acts of kindness. Grace also received a PAB award for her coverage of Pennsylvania's only co-ed prison "boot camp," where inmates are given an opportunity to reduce their sentences, and another PAB award for coverage of the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests. Over the course of her nearly seven years in news, Grace is proud to say she has traveled to Maine, Pittsburgh, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina for in-depth stories on a number of topics.
For a brief time, Grace left the news business, but her departure didn't last very long. She missed meeting people, hearing and sharing everyone's unique story and, almost instantly, felt compelled to get back into the field. In October of 2022, Grace joined the WFMZ team as one of the Berks Edition's nightside reporters.
Outside of being a reporter, Grace is a wife, a mother to three incredible -- but devious -- animals, a beach lover, movie enthusiast, hiker, photographer and a talker -- just ask her parents. She grew up in Gouldsboro, Pennsylvania, and will forever enjoy the peace and tranquility of the Pocono Mountains.