Hanna O'Reilly joined the 69 News team in October 2021 and now covers an array of topics in the main hubs of the Lehigh Valley.
Luckily, she's no stranger to the area- Hanna was born and raised in Bath and attended Sacred Heart and Bethlehem Catholic High School. She then went on to receive her bachelor's in English at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia and gained professional writing experience at Lehigh Valley Style Magazine, The Lehigh Valley Press, Home News, Morning Call, Township Observer and other Lehigh Valley outlets.
She landed her first job at a tv station in 2019 at FOX56 News-WOLFTV in the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre area. She spent her time there writing news for web, running the station's social media, and was on-air as a high school football sideline reporter. After 2.5 years, she came home to be a full-time reporter at WFMZ, and is thrilled to work at the station she grew up watching.