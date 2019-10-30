Reporter | Holly Harrar officially joined the 69 News team in September 2019. But before she began full-time, you might have seen her out and about as a freelance reporter with us since September 2018. Born and raised in Montgomery County, she's honored to serve part of her home community as a General Assignment Reporter.
Before joining 69 News, Holly worked for Blue Ridge 13's sister station in Ephrata, Blue Ridge News 11. She says her time was made memorable there by the amazing people of Lancaster County. She recalls her first on-camera live shot was while attending a rally on President Trump's "Thank You" tour in Hershey. She also enjoyed covering the local schools, Pennsylvania's first animal cruelty bill and taking on her first franchise segment for Teacher Appreciation month where she honored educators from local school districts. She's also dabbled in reporting from the sidelines of Division 2 PSAC football on SportsFever Television Network, ESPN3 and PCN.
Holly is a graduate of Shippensburg University with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications/Journalism and a minor in Disability Studies. During her time gaining skills with the student-run campus news station, SUTV, Holly was awarded a Mid-Atlantic College Production Emmy and interned at WHTM-TV abc27 in Harrisburg.
Holly gained an affinity for broadcast communication through her time competing in pageants. She was Miss Lehigh Area in 2014, earning her first local title through the Miss America Organization. She went on to serve the City of Brotherly Love as Miss Philadelphia 2016. Holly has been an staunch advocate for our disabilities community through this work.
When she's not out reporting on the latest news, Holly is with her family, her two dogs Rudy and Harlee, getting outdoors or trying a new recipe.