Jack Reinhard joined the 69 News team as a news reporter in June 2021. He is excited to be back in the greater Lehigh Valley area reporting for the station he grew up watching.
Jack comes to WFMZ after spending two years in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area with FOX56 News. During his time there, Jack covered everything from breaking news and crime to politics and the Little League World Series. He even had an opportunity to hitch a ride on a Goodyear blimp. His extensive reporting on the 2020 Presidential race in the battleground state of Pennsylvania included one-on-one interviews with Vice President Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani, U.S. Senator Bob Casey and House Minority WHIP Steve Scalise.
Jack is a graduate of Centenary University in Hackettstown, N.J., where he earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication. Prior to Centenary, he received an Associate in Arts Degree at Warren County Community College.
During college Jack interned at WFMZ. He also spent time as a multimedia journalist with the Warren County NJ-based news website Inside Warren, where his work earned multiple awards from the Garden State Journalists Association.
Jack's passion for television began in high school while attending Warren County Technical School where he was part of the school's Television, Radio and Digital Media program.
Jack is an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoys collecting sports memorabilia. He has a collection of more than 6,000 autographs from professional athletes in a variety of sports.