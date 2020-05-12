As Executive Content Manager, Jamasyn is tasked with overseeing the newsgathering efforts of the 69News Team. She is responsible for determining what the team covers both on our television news programs and on wfmz.com. Jamasyn has worked in the 69 Newsroom since 2003 as an Assignment Editor, a fill-in Web Producer and the Assignment Manager.
Jamasyn came to the Lehigh Valley from the Pocono Mountains and still visits there often. She attended Pocono Mountain High School in Swiftwater, and graduated Magna cum Laude from East Stroudsburg University with a B.S. in Media Communication and Technology. Jamasyn began her media career while working as an on-air news reporter for Nassau Broadcasting's WSBG/WVPO in the heart of Monroe County.