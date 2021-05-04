Jamey Tucker has been working in local news for over 25 years as an anchor and reporter for TV stations across the south. A graduate of Carson Newman University, Jamey has worked in Huntsville, Alabama, Memphis, Tennessee and Nashville, Tennessee. In 2011 he became one of the first consumer technology reporters for a local TV station.
Jamey is an admitted "tech junkie" and enjoys trying out new gadgets and apps before they're widely available.
Away from the computers and phones, Jamey enjoys cooking, his massive record collection, and volleyball. "Cooking is better outside, music is better on vinyl and volleyball is better on the sand."