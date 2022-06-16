John J. Moser has been an editor and reporter for nearly 40 years at newspapers in Pennsylvania and North Carolina. He spent 32 years at The Morning Call, where he was a reporter, copy editor, Day Edition Editor, Assistant Metro Editor, Regional Editor and editor of bureaus in Bethlehem, Lehighton and Quakertown before spending 10 years as the paper's music writer and critic. He has won more than two dozen statewide and national awards and was a part of a team in Fayetteville, N.C. that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service.