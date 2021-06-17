Julia Rose joined the 69 News team in October, 2017. Originally from Montgomery County, this Pennsylvania native is thrilled to be back in her home state.
Julia joined the team as a general assignment reporter but you can now catch her on the 4:00 pm show everyday highlighting interesting stories and chatting about what’s trending and the big headlines in Hollywood.
Before returning home, Julia worked as a reporter at WHAS-TV in Louisville, Kentucky. During her time in Kentucky, she quickly became an expert in horse racing, covering three Kentucky Derbys. Julia also covered the death and funeral of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, an experience she says she'll never forget.
Julia started her career in television news at WUTR-TV in Utica, New York. While working there, she covered a visit from President Obama, the Baseball Hall of Fame inductions and countless blizzards.
Julia graduated from Syracuse University's S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications with a degree in broadcast and digital journalism and a minor in Spanish.
Julia spent one of her summer breaks from Syracuse interning here at WFMZ, never expecting to one day return as a full-time reporter.
While not at work, Julia enjoys staying active and exercising, spending time with friends and family and traveling as much as possible.