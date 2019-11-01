Business Reporter | Justin Backover joined the 69 News team in June 2018 as our business reporter. A native Philadelphian, Justin is thrilled to be serving his home state. Justin's interest in business, law, and politics offer a broad perspective on the business community in the Lehigh Valley.
Prior to 69 News, Justin interned with Fox 29 in Philadelphia and CNN in Washington D.C.
Justin spent the last 5 years working for the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas as a clerk.
He is a graduate of Temple University's Klein College of Media and Communication with a degree in Media Studies and Production and a minor in Political Science.
In his free time, Justin enjoys reading, running, fishing, and spending time with family. He's also an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan.