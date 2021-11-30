Kathy joined the Spanish Edition in 2014 and since then has held almost every position in the crew: reporting editing, writing and line producing.
Kathy holds a Bachelor of Arts in Film Studies and a Minor in English from Muhlenberg College. She also completed a summer program in Television and Film Production at New York University. This program was a scholarship sponsored by Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, his foundation One Race Films and The Global Foundation of Democracy and Development (GFDD).
In 2014 her short film "The Nun" won an award as Best Drama in the Muhlenberg Film Association Fest (MFA).
In 2016 Kathy was promoted to the weather team of 69 News and she is now the weather anchor of Edición en Español. She is about to begin pursuit of a Certificate of Weather Forecasting at Penn State University.
Kathy is originally from the Dominican Republic and came to the US to study and pursue a career in media.
In her free time she enjoys writing, listening to music and spending time with her husband, new born daughter Leah and her puppy.