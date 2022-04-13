Matt DeBlass started as a reporter at WFMZ in 2022, where he covers Phillipsburg, Easton and the surrounding areas.
Matt is the former business page editor for the Hunterdon County Democrat, and has worked a number of non-journalism jobs including children's theater performer, bicycle mechanic and church cantor. He's a part-time professional musician, performing Celtic and American folk music on harp, mandolin, percussion and voice. Before moving back to NJ, Matt was a three-time Madison Area Music Award winner in Madison, WI.
Matt has an associate degree in communication from Raritan Valley Community College. He is currently studying Strategic Communications through Penn State's online degree program, and expects to finish his long-deferred bachelor's degree in 2023.