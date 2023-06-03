Paloma Freundt joined the 69 News team in May 2023 as an evening reporter for both the Spanish and English teams.
She was born in Lima, Peru, and lived there for the first 11 years of her life. Upon her arrival in the United States, her family settled outside of Philadelphia in Delaware County. She went on to receive her bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and criminology at Pennsylvania State University, graduating from the Schreyer Honors College.
During her time at PSU, she was a reporter, anchor, and producer for the award-winning newscast, Centre County Report, airing across Pennsylvania on WPSU-TV (PBS) and streaming on KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh as well as KYW-TV in Philadelphia. In the summer of her junior year, she interned at PHL17 in Philadelphia for their morning news team. Additionally, she was the executive producer and on-air talent for various shows on the university's news network, Penn State Network News. This included 46LIVE, a 46-hour-long show regarding Penn State's THON for which she produced, and reported