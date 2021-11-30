Priscilla Liguori is an award-winning reporter at 69 News. She is thrilled to be sharing meaningful stories where she grew up in the Lehigh Valley. Priscilla focuses on Easton and eastern Northampton County as well as places up and down the Delaware River including parts of Monroe and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania, and Warren and Hunterdon Counties in New Jersey.
Before joining the team, Priscilla reported and anchored at WHTM in Harrisburg, PA and WCAX in Burlington, VT. She was also the managing editor, an anchor, reporter and executive producer at WEBN Boston, where she covered the Oscars and Emmys. The Emerson College graduate interned at NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, The TODAY Show and American Program Bureau.
Priscilla won a Mid-Atlantic EMMY in the talent - feature/human interest reporter category, and was nominated in the education category for her coverage on school lockdowns. The Associated Press/Keystone Media Awards has honored her work in the best reporter/anchor, best enterprise reporting and best series categories. She won Outstanding Use of Digital Media from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters.
The Boston/New England Emmys named Priscilla an honoree for student general news for her investigation into the clergy sex abuse epidemic. The Society of Professional Journalists awarded Priscilla for student feature reporting and sports photography. At Emerson, she received the honorable Alison Parker-Chris Hurst Mentorship Award, the Radio Television Digital News Association Award and the EVVY Award for Outstanding News Article. She was a Forbes Under 30 Scholar and a contributing writer at The Culture-ist.
Priscilla was born in Vienna, Austria and lived in Willemstad, Curacao and Amsterdam, Holland before moving to Stewartsville, New Jersey in second grade. She is a proud Bethlehem Catholic alum; it was high school when she began her first journalism job as a student reporter at the Bethlehem Press.