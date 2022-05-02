Rob joined the 69 News Team in January of 2022, and is excited to now call the Lehigh Valley home. He is a veteran reporter, having worked in five news markets around the country.
Before joining the WFMZ family, Rob worked as an investigative reporter at WFTX Fox 4 in Cape Coral, FL, as a morning anchor at WDAY in Fargo, ND, as a reporter at WSLS 10 in Roanoke, VA, and as a reporter at WVIR NBC 29 in Charlottesville, VA. He is originally from McLean, VA and a graduate of James Madison University.
Rob previously won a regional Emmy award for his work as an anchor at WDAY for Best Morning Broadcast. He also has experience covering major national stories. He worked on live coverage for weeks after the murder of Gabby Petito and the search for her killer Brian Laundrie in 2021, he reported live from the deadly Charlottesville "Unite the Right" Rally in 2017, and he provided live coverage at the U.S. Capital after the shooting of U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise in 2017.
When he is not calling sources and reporting in the field, you're most likely to find Rob hiking or skiing on one of the many mountains here in the Lehigh Valley. If you have a news tip, or just want to say hey, be sure to shoot Rob an email at Rob.Manch@wfmz.com. He'd love to hear from you!