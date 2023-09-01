Rose Itzcovitz joined WFMZ in June 2022 and absolutely loves this entire community, telling everyone's stories and all the fun adventures of working out in the field.
Rose graduated from the University of Maine with a BS in Animal Sciences. From there, she worked with many different species of animals, including lions, tigers and bears at a Big Cat refuge in Arkansas.
Rose then joined the Peace Corps, where she lived in Niger, West Africa for two years. Speaking the village language, Zarma (and some not-great French), and working at the national zoo, Rose learned the true meaning of integrating into a community, which would later make her next step into journalism a natural transition.
Rose attended the City University of New York Graduate School of Journalism in 2014, concentrating on health and science and broadcast journalism. She was part of an investigative team that won the 2016 Society of the Silurians Award for an in-depth environmental report called Green Jobs Gone Missing.
Her reporting took her to two different stations in the Midwest, first to Lawrence, Kansas and then to Fargo, North Dakota, where she produced a series documenting her own pregnancy.
During the pandemic Rose worked from home, producing for ABC News in NYC, while also "one-man-banding" in Scranton as a multimedia journalist for ABC-affiliate Newswatch 16 (WNEP).
Outside of work, Rose loves running and hiking and swimming with her daughter, as well as going to church. She mostly watches movies with her indoor-loving husband. And she’s almost always singing along to Broadway tunes as long as no one is listening.