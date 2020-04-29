Sam Marcinek was born in Allentown and grew up in the Lehigh Valley watching WFMZ. He graduated from Southern Lehigh High School and is the only member of the sports team to appear on the Big Ticket as a player and as a broadcaster. He first joined the WFMZ Sports team as an intern in 2011 and has worked his way up to sports anchor for the 5:30 Berks Edition.
Sam graduated from Temple University in 2012 with a degree in Broadcasting, Telecommunications and Mass Media. While at Temple, he was a member of OwlSports Update covering all of TU's major sports.
In his spare time, Sam loves to cook, watch sports, and spend time with his wife Moranda, his son, and his entire family.