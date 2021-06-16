Sara Madonna joined WFMZ in 2018 and is a reporter and fill-in anchor. News reporting is all she ever wanted to do growing up and feels it is an honor to get to tell people's stories.
Sara began her news career at a small station in her home state of New Hampshire. From there she headed south, working as the weekend anchor and reporter for the CBS affiliate in Lafayette, Louisiana. While she was there, she extensively covered both hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
Her career then brought her to the Midwest, anchoring the morning and noon shows for the ABC affiliate in Champaign, Illinois, and later transferring to its sister station in Springfield, Illinois. She then headed back to the Northeast and worked as a freelance reporter for Fox 29 in Philadelphia, before taking a seven-year break from news and staying home full-time with her children.
Sara graduated cum laude from Suffolk University in Boston, Massachusetts with a degree in journalism. Although New England will always be her roots, she and her family have fallen in love with the Lehigh Valley.
Sara is married to former WFMZ reporter, Carl Madonna. They have a daughter, and two sons, and are proud parents to a child with Down syndrome. Spending time with her family is what she cherishes the most.