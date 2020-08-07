Takesha Thomas is happy to return to WFMZ as a web reporter. She previously worked for WFMZ as an assignment editor in 2017 and 2018.
A New Jersey native, Takesha is a graduate of Montclair State University in Upper Montclair, New Jersey. With more than two decades of experience, Takesha has worked as a reporter and editor in print, radio, web and television. She was the former editor for AOL’s Patch covering Palmer and Forks townships. Takesha has also worked as an on-air reporter for FiOS 1 News covering New Jersey and WZBN-TV in Trenton, New Jersey.