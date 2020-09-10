Breaking News
NJZ007-008-020>022-027-PAZ060>062-110400- /O.EXA.KPHI.FF.A.0009.000000T0000Z-200911T0400Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Warren-Morris-Ocean-Cumberland-Atlantic-Southeastern Burlington- Berks-Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Washington, Morristown, Jackson, Millville, Hammonton, Wharton State Forest, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 303 PM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of New Jersey and east central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in New Jersey, Atlantic, Cumberland, Morris, Ocean, Southeastern Burlington, and Warren. In east central Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton. * Until midnight EDT tonight * Heavy showers and thunderstorms will pass through the region through this evening. Overall, 2 to 3 inches of rain will fall with locally higher amounts possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that there is the potential for flash flooding which can be life-threatening. Heavy rain is expected to occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties. Please monitor the forecast, especially if you live in a location that is prone to flooding. Be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued for your area. && $$
PAC011-077-091-102300- /O.NEW.KPHI.FA.Y.0174.200910T1907Z-200910T2300Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Berks PA-Lehigh PA-Montgomery PA- 307 PM EDT Thu Sep 10 2020 The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Southeastern Berks County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 305 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause minor flooding across portions of the advisory area. One to two inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that could experience flooding include... Allentown, Reading, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Wyomissing, Birdsboro, Kutztown, Fleetwood, Sinking Spring, Laureldale, East Greenville, Wernersville, Topton, Bally, Bechtelsville, Lyons, New Morgan, Spring Ridge, Coffeetown and Zionsville. This includes the following highways... Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 296 and 299. Northeast Extension between mile markers 46 and 61. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 48 and 63. Interstate 176 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 1 and 11. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Protecting yourself from immediate threats to life and safety shall take priority. Whenever possible, as long as it does not cause greater harm, all COVID-19 protective action guidance should be followed. A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. && LAT...LON 4069 7551 4066 7548 4067 7543 4062 7538 4058 7541 4054 7533 4047 7543 4025 7569 4014 7587 4031 7613 $$
77°
Overcast
- Humidity: 88%
- Cloud Coverage:96%
- Wind: 0 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 06:38:12 AM
- Sunset: 07:18:36 PM
Cloudy and very humid with a few showers and in parts of the area a heavy thunderstorm.
Mainly cloudy and humid with some rain and a thunderstorm early, tapering off late.
Cooler and turning less humid with clouds giving way to some sunshine.
