NOTE: The online auction is now closed, but you can still make a donation online by visiting: pennfoundation.org
Viewers will hear stories of how organizations and businesses like Expressive Path, Modern Male Barbershop, Penn Community Bank, St. Luke’s University Health Network, and the VNA Foundation of Greater North Penn partner with St. Luke’s Penn Foundation to care for individuals in need and enhance the health and well-being of our community. Viewers will also be inspired by clients’ stories of hope and poetry and entertained by musical performances from Terri Camilari, Carol Walker, and Hurley in Motion.
