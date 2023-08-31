Right Now
77°
- Humidity: 36%
- Cloud Coverage: 0%
- Wind: 14 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:27:36 AM
- Sunset: 07:36:10 PM
Today
Mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant with a refreshing northerly breeze.
Tonight
Mostly clear, cool, and comfy.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny and pleasant.
- Beach at Tuscarora State Park in Schuylkill County closed to swimming
- 21-year-old woman arrested after leaving child in car to flee police
- Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film coming to movie theaters in October
- Convicted murderer with life sentence escapes from Chester County Prison
- Berks County commissioner: Attend Board of Elections meeting to comment on changing primary date
- ‘Everyone loved her’: Allentown’s new soul food restaurant honors family’s late matriarch
- Easton police seek armed man involved in violent robbery
- Things to Do: Hamburg celebrates 20th Hamburg-er Festival
- Northampton County has a few slots left for household hazardous waste disposal
- Trooper was responding to call when involved in Lower Macungie crash, state police say
