Right Now
73°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 24%
- Cloud Coverage:53%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:45 AM
- Sunset: 08:12:03 PM
Today
Sun then clouds with an afternoon pop-up shower or two, but most of the day is dry.
Tonight
Partly cloudy with a stray evening shower or two.
Tomorrow
Clouds, some sunshine, and a few afternoon showers possible.
