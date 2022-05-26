Starting at 7:00 p.m., watch the 2022 Freddy Awards LIVE from the State Theatre on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ+ and right here on WFMZ.com. High school students from around the area will perform and accept awards for exceptional accomplishments in musical theater. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the show.
News Alert
Right Now
70°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 63%
- Cloud Coverage: 96%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 05:36:28 AM
- Sunset: 08:21:37 PM
Today
Mostly cloudy and cool with a spotty shower, but most of the day is dry.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy and muggier with a shower or two.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy and humid with a few showers or a thunderstorm likely, especially later in the day. A gusty storm or two is possible.
- Flemington COVID-19 test site extended through June 30
- 5 yoga poses for better balance
- Illinois cyclists pedal through Lehigh Valley in cross-country trek to raise money for cancer research
- Living room ceiling collapses on people in Pottstown home
- Pa. lawmakers react to Texas tragedy, discuss legislation
- Popular Bethlehem bakeshop to reestablish as wholesale operation
- Easton business owners accuse city of inadequate code enforcement
- Students stage dress rehearsal ahead of Thursday's Freddy Awards
- Baby formula shipment arrives at Nestle distribution center in Upper Macungie Twp.
- Developer delays review of 123 apartments proposed for Southside Bethlehem
Get Breaking News, Headlines and Weather delivered directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.