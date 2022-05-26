Freddy Awards Celebrating 20 Years Livestream

Starting at 7:00 p.m., watch the 2022 Freddy Awards LIVE from the State Theatre on 69 WFMZ-TV, WFMZ+ and right here on WFMZ.com. High school students from around the area will perform and accept awards for exceptional accomplishments in musical theater. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the show.