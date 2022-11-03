Watch the Autumn Hope-A-Thon livestream LIVE from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Celebrate with us on November 3, 2022 as we shine a light on healing, recovery, and family. Hear firsthand how your support can change the lives of individuals and families struggling with mental health and addiction issues. Whether you join us at our Sponsor Dinner or watch from the comfort of your home, you are sure to be inspired. Together, we can instill hope, inspire change, and build community!
There is still time to make a life-changing gift in support of Autumn Hope-A-Thon. With your help, we can reach our $150,000 fundraising goal and continue to instill hope, inspire change and build community.