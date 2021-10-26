...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southern New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...including the
following areas...in southern New Jersey...Camden. In
Pennsylvania...Carbon, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks,
Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, and Western
Montgomery.
* Through this afternoon.
* Rain, heavy at times, is expected to continue through much, if not
all, of the day on Tuesday. Widespread rain totals of 2 to 4
inches are likely within the watch area, with locally higher
amounts possible.
* Flash flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and areas of poor
drainage is possible with the heaviest rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&